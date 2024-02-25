Community encouraged to have their say on ClubGrants scheme

The NSW government has begun community consultation into the effectiveness of the Clubgrants scheme as part of a wider review to ensure the social benefit of grants programs.
To support the community consultation the government has also released a discussion paper.
Gaming Minister Davis Harris, said that "The NSW Government is committed to ensuring integrity and public trust in government grants."
Clubgrants enables eligible clubs to contribute a portion of gaming machine profits to local community services through grants and in return they can receive a tax concession.
The public consultation will enable key stakeholders, participants, and the public to provide feedback and have their say as part of the review.
The review into the ClubGrants Scheme was announced in collaboration with the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform, which brings together representatives from industry, harm minimisation advocacy groups, law enforcement, unions, and people with lived experience to build consensus on a roadmap to reform.
Recently, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle met with Katoomba RSL president Brian Turner and CEO Nick Darias, to speak about their support for the Clubgrants scheme.
"Through local clubs such as Katoomba RSL, much-needed community infrastructure is funded," Ms Doyle said.
"By opening our ClubGrants review to the public, Labor is building resilience in grant processes to better serve our local community."
It adds to several reforms already undertaken by the government to reduce gambling harm and prevent money laundering. These election commitments included:
Liquor & Gaming NSW is seeking feedback until March 18. To read the discussion paper and have your say, visit: https://www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au/documents/public-consultations/ClubGRANTS-Review-Discussion-Paper.pdf
