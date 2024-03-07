Have your say on off-leash areas

Draft designs for Council's planned upgrades to the dog off-leash areas at Leura Oval and Whitton Park are now available for community review and feedback. The locations are two of 14 Council dog off-leash areas in the Blue Mountains.
The upgrades are being funded via a $200,000 grant from the Australian Government's 'Investing in Our Communities' program.
In December 2023, Council invited residents to share their thoughts and suggestions on the planned upgrades. Based on feedback received, the draft designs show a variety of improvements at both sites.
Leura Oval proposed upgrades include a new shelter, double-gated entry to the fenced area, accessible pathing, shade planting and the installation of a new bubbler with a dog bowl.
Proposed upgrades to Whitton Park include a divided dog space, shade and habitat planting, accessible pathways and shaded seating.
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "The draft designs show how we're planning to enhance both areas to improve the experience for all users, including dog owners and of course dogs.
"We are a pet-friendly Council and have dedicated several areas throughout the Mountains for dogs to run free and get extra exercise.
"We appreciate the feedback we received from the community in response to the Have Your Say surveys we conducted for this project in December, and we are looking forward to receiving feedback on the drafts designs we have created using these responses.
"The community's voice plays a critical role in the planning of these spaces. Providing your feedback is easy - jump online and complete the short survey or call Council to receive the survey by post.
"We are looking forward to enhancing both dog off-leash areas, creating spaces that are even more safe, inclusive and enjoyable."
To view the consultation results and have your say on the draft designs, by Friday, March 8, go to yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au or contact Council to have the information posted to you.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.