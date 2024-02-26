Call out for Clean Up Australia Day volunteers

Sunday, March 3 is Clean Up Australia Day, the much-loved annual event where community members volunteer to come together and care for their local area by cleaning up litter.
There are currently 19 Clean Up Australia events across the Blue Mountains listed on the official website open for volunteers to join:
People can also register their own event and call for volunteers to join them.
Blue Mountains City Council is supporting local volunteers taking part in Clean Up Australia Day by assisting Site Supervisors and providing groups with free disposal of their Clean Up Australia rubbish.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "As one of only two cities in the world within a UNESCO World Heritage-listed wilderness area, Blue Mountains residents know the value of keeping our unique environment free from litter and dumped rubbish.
"Each year, the enthusiastic uptake of local volunteers demonstrates how passionately the community cares about keeping our Blue Mountains beautiful. On behalf of council, and all Blue Mountains residents and visitors, I sincerely thank you."
Clean Up Australia was started by Ian Kiernan AO in 1990 and is the nation's largest community-based environmental event. To learn more about Clean Up Australia Day, including local events you can join, or to register your own event, go to www.cleanup.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.