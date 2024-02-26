Blue Mountains Gazette
Call out for Clean Up Australia Day volunteers

Updated February 26 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Sunday, March 3 is Clean Up Australia Day, the much-loved annual event where community members volunteer to come together and care for their local area by cleaning up litter.

