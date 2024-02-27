Breaking down barriers: Woodturning program for the disabled

They are building tools for emergency organisations while giving people with disabilities a chance to learn a traditional craft.
Blue Mountains Wood Turning Association (BMWTA) continues to work with DARE Disability Support to empower individuals with disabilities by providing valuable skills in woodturning.
Organisers of the program said the initiative has been running for a decade and aims to foster inclusivity, whilst participants learn valuable skill development.
Woodturning is a traditional craft and has proven to be not only a therapeutic and creative outlet, but also a means of developing fine motor skills and coordination. Recognising its potential to positively impact the lives of individuals with disabilities, the BMWTA has dedicated time and resources to train participants in the art of woodturning.
Their latest project started in August last year and finished in November. they make a cone shaped timber plug which is used by the emergency services to fill holes such as if a door handle is removed. Roughly 200 plugs are made each year, depending on demand by the Rural Fire Brigade and State Emergency Service.
Key components of the collaboration in Springwood include hands-on training sessions led by experienced wood turners, access to specialised tools and lathes adapted for varying abilities, and ongoing support to ensure a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.
"The training program is tailored to meet the unique needs and abilities of each participant, allowing for a personalised and enriching experience," a spokesperson said.
John Mulquin, president of BMWTA said it had been "a great pleasure to work with DARE and their staff". A total of 15 people from DARE and BMWTA are taking part in the current work.
"This collaboration with DARE allows us to not only empower individuals with disabilities but also it provides a sense of purpose and accomplishment."
The initiative demonstrates how local community organisations can come together to support local people with disability to increase their skills and opportunities.
said they were looking forward to continuing this great partnership.
Chris Hurley, commercial manager from DARE, said the "initiative exemplifies the true spirit of community and inclusivity".
"DARE is eager to provide diverse opportunities for skill development and community engagement, and have welcomed the partnership with the wood turners.
"By working together, we are breaking down barriers and providing individuals with disabilities the chance to learn new skills, build confidence, and contribute to the community."
