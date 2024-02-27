Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Breaking down barriers: Woodturning program for the disabled

BL
By B C Lewis
February 28 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They are building tools for emergency organisations while giving people with disabilities a chance to learn a traditional craft.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.