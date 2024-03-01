Genellos tackles another charity swim, surrounded by bluebottles

Blaxland grandfather Peter Genellos has dived into another charity swim as part of his four decades-long commitment to community service.
On February 5, this year, the retired engineer again swam in the Cole Classic, surrounded by bluebottles at Manly's Shelly Beach.
It was his twelfth fundraising swim for Little Wings, which helps ill children and their families with transport in regional NSW.
The 80-year-old said this year the waves and the bluebottles made the two kilometre swim more difficult.
"The swell was about one metre and that made the swim challenging," he said.
"This year was the first ever that I have been stung by bluebottles, about 30 stings, which was very painful and slowed me down." His time was 61 minutes.
Genellos's fundraising target for Little Wings is $15,000 and he has raised more than $2,600.
"Any help would be appreciated," he asked Gazette readers.
He started swimming for charity in 1980 with the Bridge to Bridge on the Nepean River. He had a bad back and thought if he was going to swim to improve it, he might as well raise funds along the way for the needy.
Genellos has raised more than $30,000 for the Little Wings charity since 2015, but in his four decades of swimming he said he has given $250,000 in total to numerous charities - including helping Westmead Children's Hospital, the Nepean Hospital Breast Cancer Fund and the Childrens Hospital Westmead Adolescent Unit.
"The community's support will help fly seriously ill children to major city hospitals for life saving treatment."
As well as the now defunct Bridge to Bridge event, he has swum in the the Murray Rose Malabar Ocean Swim, the Captain Christie Ocean Swim and the Shellharbour Ocean Swim.
He has swum with Australian champion marathon swimmer, Susie Moroney, and in another event received his swimming medal from the great English Channel swimmer Des Renford.
Last year Genellos was honored for his efforts in the office of Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle with a NSW Government Community Service Award.
Donate via the Little Wings website.
