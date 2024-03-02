McDonald's Blaxland crew Clean Up Glenbrook Lagoon

Crews from Blaxland McDonalds did their bit for the Clean Up Australia Day campaign when they removed litter around the Glenbrook Lagoon recently.
The crew from McDonald's Blaxland got an early start on the official day by doing their clean-up on Wednesday February 28.
A Maccas team of 11 - which consisted of crew and managers - collected about eight bags full of rubbish around the Blue Mountains bushland and Glenbrook Lagoon.
McDonalds Australia has been a founding partner of the program since 1989 and donated more than $5million to help the Clean Up Australia campaign conserve the environment.
Blaxland was one of more than 400 McDonalds restaurants nationwide to commit to the clean-up - with about 4000 staff members taking part in Australia.
McDonalds Blaxland licensee Ian Garton said: "As a local Blue Mountains' business, we are proud to support local causes that are important to our customers."
"Maccas is committed to playing an active role ... by keeping our neighbourhood tidy and waste out of outdoor spaces and nature."
Pip Kiernan, Chair of Clean Up Australia said they are grateful to have the continued support of McDonald's Australia as a founding partner.
"By employees and community members rolling up their sleeves to get involved and take practical action, they are making a real difference in helping clean up their local communities and improve our environment," she said.
To register a Clean Up event or donate to Clean Up Australia, visit cleanup.org.au
Sunday March 3 is Clean Up Australia Day, the much-loved annual event where community members volunteer to come together and care for their local area by cleaning up litter.
There are currently 19 Clean Up Australia events across the Blue Mountains listed on the official website open for volunteers to join:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.