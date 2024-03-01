Return and Earn milestone for Blue Mountains

As NSW celebrates the Return and Earn milestone of 11 billion containers recycled, Blue Mountains residents have millions of reasons to join in the celebrations. They have recycled an incredible 41,585,275 bottles, cans and cartons through their local return points.
Visiting the local return point has become a way of life, resulting in millions of dollars in container refunds back into people's pockets or on to charities and community groups and schools.
Some $54 million has been raised state-wide for charities and community groups via donated refunds and return point hosting fees in the past six years. The refunds from container recycling are also helping families and individuals with cost-of-living pressures.
In the Blue Mountains, the collective recycling efforts are making a difference. The positive impact of recycling containers into new containers, rather than using virgin materials, is equivalent to:
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, congratulated the Blue Mountains community for making Return and Earn part of their regular routine.
"Your enthusiastic participation is playing an important role in growing our domestic circular economy and achieving a more sustainable future."
"Recycling your eligible bottles, cartons and cans through Return and Earn is an easy way for all of us to help the environment and support the work of some amazing local charities."
Minister for Climate Change and the Environment, Penny Sharpe said: "In six short years, Return and Earn has become a shining example of what's possible when we all work together to recycle our valuable container resources to make NSW a better place."
"Return and Earn delivers so many environmental, social and economic benefits, from putting money back into people's pockets, to supporting the vital work of charities, and providing a clean and reliable stream of recycled materials for manufacturing."
