Return and Earn milestone for Blue Mountains

March 1 2024 - 6:00pm
As NSW celebrates the Return and Earn milestone of 11 billion containers recycled, Blue Mountains residents have millions of reasons to join in the celebrations. They have recycled an incredible 41,585,275 bottles, cans and cartons through their local return points.

