Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Linden man threatened with a length of pipe during car robbery

BL
By B C Lewis
February 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 72-year-old Linden man was threatened with a length of pipe during a car robbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.