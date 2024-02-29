Linden man threatened with a length of pipe during car robbery

A 72-year-old Linden man was threatened with a length of pipe during a car robbery.
The man had interrupted the robber who was attempting to steal his car and possessions from the Linden home.
At 12.30pm on Friday February 23, police received a triple zero call after the break and enter in Linden.
The victim had come home and found an unknown male standing near a car the victim owned.
"The victim approached the offender and identified a number of items from within his home placed on the seat of the vehicle [while the offender seemed] to be tampering with the ignition," Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector, Darren Greaney said.
"The offender spoke briefly to the victim before threatening him with a length of pipe and leaving the location in the victim's grey Honda Accord."
Acting Inspector Greaney added: "When leaving the location, the offender has driven through a closed locked gate, causing damage to the gate and ripping off the front bumper of the vehicle."
A police investigation is underway with attempts to identify the offender and locate the stolen car.
Police are asking if any person was near Chapman Ave and Martin Place in Linden. between 9am and 1pm on Friday, to review any CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured any suspicious activity or images of the offender fleeing the scene in the Honda Accord.
The offender is described as being a Caucasian male, about 172cm tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and full coloured sleeve tattoos on both arms.
He was last seen wearing a green/brown camouflage t-shirt and dark grey long work pants. Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E80338859.
A 39-year-old trail bike rider was airlifted to Westmead Hospital after an accident near Twelfth Avenue in Leura.
About 5.20pm on Sunday February 25, Blue Mountains police responded to a trail bike accident on a dirt track. The male rider was ejected from the bike suffering from chest injuries.
Emergency services were contacted, including Blue Mountains Police Rescue, who attended and assessed the patient.
"Due to his level of injuries a helicopter was requested to transport the patient to hospital, which landed in Melrose Park in North Katoomba," acting Inspector Greaney said.
"The patient was safely airlifted to Westmead Hospital where he was treated for rib fractures and facial lacerations."
