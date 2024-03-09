Debut author releases Mischief in the Mountains

Watch out - there's mischief coming our way.
Mischief in the Mountains, a collection of 12 short stories by long-time Blue Mountains resident, Grant Ellis, has just been released.
"I've lived in the Mountains for more than 25 years," the debut author said, "and I have written about the big adventures and the small adventures that are part of living in a community surrounded by wilderness."
The stories are set throughout the Mountains, and cover many familiar situations, including the joys of the daily rail commute, the fun of Winter Magic, and the mysteries and drama concealed within our vast bushland neighbour.
"I've aimed to reflect the reality of life in the Mountains. If you know where to look, mischief can be found everywhere from Lapstone to Mount Victoria. It comes in all forms - comedies, tragedies and histories - quite often all three at the same time," he said.
While Mountains residents should be able to recognise elements of themselves or their neighbours, for readers not familiar with the area the book provides an armchair tour of this special part of the world and the peculiarities of life here.
Mischief in the Mountains is published by Grant Ellis publishing. Copies can be ordered through email at wordyellis@gmail.com.
