Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property

Feelin' groovy and all nostalgic

JC
By Jennie Curtin
March 1 2024 - 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Feelin' Groovy at Blue Mountains Theatre on March 13. Picture supplied
Feelin' Groovy at Blue Mountains Theatre on March 13. Picture supplied

The Blue Mountains Theatre, BELONG Blue Mountains, Springwood Neighbourhood Centre and Blue Mountains City Council will present a very groovy morning melodies concert as part of the Blue Mountains seniors festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.