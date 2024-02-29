Feelin' groovy and all nostalgic

The Blue Mountains Theatre, BELONG Blue Mountains, Springwood Neighbourhood Centre and Blue Mountains City Council will present a very groovy morning melodies concert as part of the Blue Mountains seniors festival.
Feelin' Groovy is a six-piece band that has been wowing audiences across Sydney. Dressed in the finest 60s and 70s oufiits, the band will perform top 40 classic hits from the times.
Featuring music from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Santana, Mamas and Papas, Jefferson Airplane, Russell Morris and more, this happenin' show will keep your spirits high.
So hippie hippie shake down to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Wednesday, March 13 at 11am (morning tea from 10am). Tickets $22 at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or call 4723 5050.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.