New look for Glenbrook bowlers

The greens of the Glenbrook Bowling Club will have a new look about them this coming pennant season and beyond.
After many years in a predominantly blue strip the Club has made a change to more closely align its colours with those of its parent club, the Panthers. Accordingly, the shorts, pants and skirts are now black with an offsetting grey top, each with coloured stripes that match the Panthers strip.
In a nod to tradition, the Bowling Club's logo depicting the nearby iconic Lennox Bridge remains.
This project was the culmination of a respectful collaboration between the two clubs, along with support from other key sponsors, McGrath Real Estate (shirt sponsor), Chapman Real Estate (shorts/pants) and Coffey Engineering Group (sleeve).
The Bowling Club's marketing manager, Mark McLean, was instrumental in the process.
"It was time to get on board with the parent club and it is very pleasing to see the final product. With the help of our wonderful sponsors we were able to provide the full uniform to all our bowling members free of charge."
Dan Walker from McGrath Real Estate and Kathy Borich, the manager of the Glenbrook Panthers Club were on hand as the new strip was launched at the club's annual pre-pennant shoot-out event on February 17. More than 70 bowlers participated with ages ranging from young teenagers through to some men and women in their wiser years.
Mr McLean said: "It was a wonderful site to behold. All the players are happy with the new look and grateful to the sponsors."
