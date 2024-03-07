Music, art in shadowy other-worlds

Dream Alley Dream #10 is at the World Heritage Space at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre in Katoomba from 7pm on Saturday, March 23.
Penelope Trappes is an experimental vocalist and musician. She creates intimate and sacred soundscapes that are minimalistic, spacious and shadowy. Trappes released her fourth album, Heavenly Spheres, in April 2023 on her own Nite Hive imprint and is playing the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Ten Thousand Suns, after Dream Alley Dream.
She has shared stages with William Basinski, Mary Lattimore and the NYX drone choir, and has tirelessly toured the UK, Europe and Australia.
She is supported by Luke M de Zilva and Monster Studies. De Zilva (Gadigal Country/Sydney) is an experimental singer-songwriter, composer and curator, storytelling with vocals, reverberant guitar and strings. He released Levelled (Reverb Chamber Session) in August 2022 and co-released split-single Bright, Bright Blue/we crossed the atlantic, untitled with Bluetung this year.
Monster Studies (Dharug and Gundungurra Country/Blue Mountains) is Martin Kirkwood, Jerel Mani, Nathan Robinson and Nick Strike, a free-improvising electroacoustic quartet. Monster Studies released Bird Glass Imprint in January 2024.
Penelope Trappes and Monster Studies' sets will be accompanied by projection art.
Tickets are $25 for general admission or $20 for student and concession card admission plus booking fees and kids are free (please let us know on booking of your little people).
