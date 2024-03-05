Blaxland teen represents Australia in cheerleading championships

Blaxland cheerleader Chelsea Brown is raring to prove her prowess on the world stage, having secured a spot in the first ever Australian Youth Team at the International Cheerleading Championships.
The 14-year-old Blaxland High School student was part of a pool of hundreds of applicants, and after that was narrowed down to 24 spots she had secured her place in the main centre stunt group for the Australian Cheer Team.
"It's really surreal, hard to believe it's happening, but it's so exciting," she said.
Chelsea has been practising cheer since she was 5 years old, inspired by a memory of a friend from Kindie.
"They'd been doing cheer... and they showed up with a trophy, and so I knew: that's what I wanted to do," she said.
This year brought her big chance to push to the top, as it's the first time Australia is bringing a Youth Team to the International Cheer Union's (ICU's) world championships in April.
The team's routine will include stunts, tumbling, and other components to be performed on a "dead floor" - which is just a thin foam mat, unlike the sprung floors seen outside events like this.
Chelsea has been training hard for the challenge, including attending camps, athlete training courses, and completing Zoom classes and cheer homework during her school holidays, all alongside her school studies and a part-time job.
Her mother, Candy Brown, said Chelsea has a lot on her plate and holds herself to a high standard.
"This girl has some serious work ethic in general... super proud of her," Candy said.
"She's just living her best life, really. The cheer dream is well and truly coming true."
In addition to her personal achievements, Chelsea will be joined by her local cheer team "Dream Queens", from her long-time studio Fanci Footwork Dance and Cheer, to compete at followup competition 'The Summit'.
Chelsea hopes to bring home the best awards she can and continue to build her skills while she aims for her highest goal.
"I've always wanted to go to the Olympics to do cheerleading. I think it was maybe 2015 we found out that it was going to become an Olympic sport, and I just knew I had to go," she said.
"Short term, the rest of this year, I'd just like to improve a lot. Getting a medal also, but I'd like to just be the best I can be."
The ICU World Cheerleading Championships are an annual event where cheerleaders, dancers, and other performers from across the globe compete to represent the talent of their home countries. Last year the Australian All-Girl Team won the Gold Medal and the Co-ed Team won silver in their categories.
Chelsea is running a GoFundMe to raise money to support her trip to the United States on April 18 and allow her to pursue her goals. For further details and to donate, visit: https://gofund.me/0539bcd5
