No to multi-storeys around train stations: Blue Mountains City Council

Plans by the Minns Labor Government to allow multi-storey flats around railway stations have been roundly rejected by Blue Mountains Council.
The new policy, announced in December, would see low and medium density zoned around town centres and railway stations.
The aim was to have greater density in areas surrounded by facilities and good public transport. The plans focused on the feasibility of such development in areas within 10 to 15 kilometres from the Sydney CBD.
But a document subsequently released by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure made it clear that the changes would apply to a wider area, including the Blue Mountains.
The proposed new standards would allow residential flat buildings up to six storeys in certain zones within 400m of designated town centres and railway lines.
Council has slammed this as "grossly inappropriate" in its submission to the government.
It said: "The proposed increased density in highly bushfire prone areas can only be described as reckless in the fact of widely acknowledged increased bushfire risk as a result of climate change."
It said it would make a "negligible contribution" to overall housing targets for greater Sydney.
"However, it would result in significant, adverse impacts from increased stormwater runoff into the World Heritage Area and Sydney's drinking water catchment and detract from the heritage and character of the towns and villages that are integral to the local visitor economy."
The submission also pointed out that Blue Mountains trains do not provide the frequent services of inner Sydney, with often only one train an hour.
At the council meeting on Tuesday night, February 27 the Blue Mountains Conservation Society's representative, Carolyn Williams, heartily endorsed council's position, saying the policy "would be a disaster for the Blue Mountains if implemented here".
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said it would put more people in bushfire zones.
"That's insane, simply insane. It would put more lives at risk, not only the people but the fire fighters."
Addressing the ward 1 councillors, he said: "Good luck in telling the people of Leura that they will have six storey units there."
Ward 3 Cr Roza Sage called the plan "horrendous" and said the policy-makers "don't recognise the character of the Blue Mountains".
Council unanimously endorsed the submission made to the planning department and added that "unilateral planning changes should never be applied to override council's fine grained local planning provisions".
