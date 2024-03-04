Blue Mountains Gazette
No to multi-storeys around train stations: Blue Mountains City Council

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 4 2024 - 3:59pm, first published 11:00am
Plans by the Minns Labor Government to allow multi-storey flats around railway stations have been roundly rejected by Blue Mountains Council.

