Grants to provide a 'lifeline' for seniors

Seniors in the Mountains will have more chance to socialise and learn new skills with $50,000 in NSW government funding to support two projects under the Connecting Seniors Grant program.
Belong Blue Mountains Inc was awarded $20,000 in funding to support their Belonging Together program, designed to better engage isolated seniors with the local community.
And Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre was awarded $30,000 to support the Seniors Hub, which provides a variety of classes and events free of charge to the community.
The two groups were among 21 organisations across the state to share in the $600,000 for initiatives to help older people stay connected.
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said: "We know older people are particularly vulnerable to social isolation, and this grant funding will play a key role to ensure seniors in the Blue Mountains can overcome feelings of loneliness".
"Belong Blue Mountains Inc and the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre are outstanding organisations, who help make our community more inclusive."
Grant recipients include 16 not-for-profit organisations and five local councils, with initiatives ranging from choirs and inter-generational learning projects to social events for LGBTQ+ seniors and cultural programs for Indigenous Elders.
Seniors Minister Jodie Harrison said the grants "can provide a social lifeline for seniors, especially those who live alone".
"As our population ages, we want to make sure we provide our seniors with opportunities to socialise while enjoying engaging experiences."
More than half of the projects support seniors in regional NSW. Meanwhile, Indigenous people over 50 and seniors with disability will be supported by about a third of the projects.
The Connecting Seniors Grant program has a proven track record of reducing social isolation for thousands of seniors and delivers on the Ageing Well in NSW: Seniors Strategy 2021-2031, with the government committed to creating a more inclusive community and addressing isolation and loneliness.
For more information about the grants program and the full list of recipients, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/connecting-seniors-grant-program
