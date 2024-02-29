Red Door open for business

The Red Door cafe is ready, willing and open for business.
Contrary to incorrect reports posted online by the Gazette earlier this week, the Leura institution has not closed down. As Mark Twain would say, rumours of its demise were "greatly exaggerated" (and wrong to boot).
The cafe, at 134 Leura Mall, is still serving coffee and a range of menu items for breakfast, brunch and/or lunch.
