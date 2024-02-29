Blue Mountains leading the nation in using new bushfire resilience app

A bushfire resilience app funded by the federal government is delivering crucial help to fire-prone communities, with the Blue Mountains leading the charge on downloads of the app.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman addressed the media at parliament house on Thursday, February 29 to discuss the app's success in the Mountains.
"I represent an area that insurers described as, the place in NSW with the most homes at risk from bushfires, and that's the Blue Mountains," Ms Templeman said.
"And that's why I'm really pleased to see that 355 homes have been accessed using the new Bushfire Resilience app to allow you to access your home and determine just how resilient is."
The app, launched in October last year, helps households assess their site-specific risk, take action to improve their property's safety, and put downward pressure on insurance premiums and mortgage interest rates.
It provides a Resilience Rating, along with a free customised action plan, which provides tasks to improve the home's rating.
"This is the really practical steps that the Albanese Government is taking to help people," Ms Templeman said.
"The app is not going to stop a bushfire, but what it will do is allow homeowners to get the information to know what upgrades to do."
The Albanese government contributed $3 million in funding to the app's development, which was launched by the Resilient Building Council (RBC).
Since the app's release, over 18,000 households (an average of 1,000 per week) from 274 bushfire-prone Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the nation have accessed the app.
"I'd urge people to give this a go," Ms Templeman said.
"This is the stuff that is really going to make a difference to communities like mine, when the next fire or flood comes."
RBC Founder and CEO Kate Cotter said: "The app has helped more people complete home assessments and take effective action to reduce their bushfire risk in a few months, than we could traditionally achieve in a decade.
"We hope to extend the app to all hazards so we can help every Australian reduce their risk to extreme weather and disasters."
To learn more about the Bushfire Resilience Rating app and how to download it, visit: https://resiliencerating.org/.
