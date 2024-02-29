Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains leading the nation in using new bushfire resilience app

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 5:00pm
A bushfire resilience app funded by the federal government is delivering crucial help to fire-prone communities, with the Blue Mountains leading the charge on downloads of the app.

