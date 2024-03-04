SES information sessions for would-be volunteers

The NSW SES has been the combat agency to help protect the community from storms and other emergencies for almost 60 years, and this year the organisation has made a major restructure aimed to respond to the Blue Mountains community.
As the organisation continues to expand, peaking close to 200 volunteers during 2021, the NSW SES has decided to form two SES units in the Blue Mountains to improve training the training of volunteers and the management of emergencies.
Late last year, two new Unit Commanders were appointed from amongst the ranks of volunteers to lead their Units into the future - Michael Biber (east unit) and Craig Shaw (west unit).
As part of the planning process to develop the two new units, the SES are seeking for any new volunteers who wish to become members of the team to respond to emergencies. Both units will be conducting an information session this week to explain what the SES does and how we deliver our services to our community.
The information sessions will be conducted at the Blue Mountains East Unit at Faulconbridge on Tuesday, March 5, at 7 Sir Henrys Parade Faulconbridge, commencing at 7.30pm.
A similar information session will be held conducted at the Blue Mountains West Unit at Katoomba on Wednesday, March 6, at 3 Valley Road Katoomba, also commencing at 7.30pm.
Both units are looking for new volunteers who are 16 years and older and can volunteer mostly to attend to storm and flood incidents within the Blue Mountains and sometimes deployed to other areas of the state to assist
