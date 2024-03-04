Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

SES information sessions for would-be volunteers

March 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW SES has been the combat agency to help protect the community from storms and other emergencies for almost 60 years, and this year the organisation has made a major restructure aimed to respond to the Blue Mountains community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.