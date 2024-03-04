Save our shelter rally draws crowd

More than 70 angry Mountains residents have gathered at the now-closed RSPCA shelter in Katoomba, demanding the organisation's head office return the facility to the community which built it.
Speakers at the March 2 rally included Alex Vince from Animal Liberation and Vanessa Blazi from Animal Justice Party and members of the Save Our Shelter (SOS) group.
As well as railing against RSPCA NSW closing down shelters across the state - there are now only five in NSW, the gathering heard - a number of speakers reiterated how it was Blue Mountains volunteers with Mountains funds which built the Katoomba shelter.
Under then branch president, Silvia Ford, and with money from two op shops and various bequests and donations, the 50-kennel shelter was built and opened in the 1980s.
It was run by the local branch until 2002, when head office took it over.
It was threatened with closure by RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman in 2014 but he backed down after a public outcry. Then last year, a $4.4 million DA was approved to demolish the kennels and replace them with 16 state-of-the-art kennels.
When that, too, drew protests, Mr Coleman decided the shut the shelter down. The organisation's agreement with council to act as a pound expires in June this year.
When announcing the closure in July 2023, RSPCA NSW said in a press release: "The decision to close the site comes after careful consideration, taking into account the community's long-standing views on how the site should operate. It is clear that members of the Blue Mountains community want a secure place for stray animals to be cared for."
It said there had been a decline in demand for the shelter.
At Saturday's rally, Jan O'Leary from SOS, stirred the crowd when she said: "We all know that morally it belongs to us."
Another member of SOS, Jane Spiers, gave a potted history of the shelter including that in 2018 a new, $1 million cattery was opened on site, with money from a generous bequest as well as $100,000 from the local branch.
"There is now no animal service for a city of 100,000 people in a national park," Ms Spiers said. "And people in the Blue Mountains are really angry ... because the shelter was paid for by the Blue Mountains and not by RSPCA NSW. This shelter belongs to the Blue Mountains community," she said, drawing cheers.
She called on RSPCA NSW to gift it to Blue Mountains council before leading the crowd in chanting "give it back, give it back".
Tony Nikolich, a former president of the Blue Mountains branch, could not attend but in his speech which was read out he said how the RSPCA of today was not the same organisation it was in the past.
"Once branches had autonomy, managed their own finances and donations and bequests would go to the branch.
"That all changed in 2002 when NSW took over control of our shelter."
Teresa Henson, from Action for Animals, said RSPCA NSW now had a "declining involvement" in animal care.
