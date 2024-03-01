Calling LGBTQIA+ artists: bentART exhibition entries open

Early bird entries for the 19th annual bentART visual artist exhibition are open to all LGBTQIA+ artists living in Australia.
Previous artworks have included painting, photography, prints, ceramics, born digital artwork, sculpture, glasswork, millinery, wearable fashion and even crochet. There is a special category for a pet or wildlife photo taken on a smartphone.
A regular exhibitor explained what bentART means to her.
'I'm inspired to make art by the existence of bentART...The joy of expressing something is finding a place to be heard," she said.
Substantial prize money will be awarded to artists in multiple categories, including 18 years and under and first-time exhibitor awards.
Artist talks will be scheduled for both weekends of the exhibition. Experienced, emerging, and young artists from a variety of artistic mediums will talk about their creative process.
The bentART exhibition is open to the public from 10am Saturday, June 8 to 2pm on Sunday, June 16 at Rex-Livingston Art+Objects gallery, 182 Katoomba Street, Katoomba. To sample the wide range of artistic talent you are likely to see at the exhibition, visit 'Our Artists' on the event website.
A first-time exhibitor said of the 2023 exhibition: "It really is such an important event, and I am ecstatic at having been a part of it."
Entries must be in by midnight on April 30. Membership and entry forms are available at bentart.com.au. Inquiries to presidentbentart@gmail.com.
