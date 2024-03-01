Blue Mountains Gazette
Calling LGBTQIA+ artists: bentART exhibition entries open

Updated March 1 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:07pm
Early bird entries for the 19th annual bentART visual artist exhibition are open to all LGBTQIA+ artists living in Australia.

