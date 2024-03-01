The car that breaks down the most by Australia's roadsides

The Toyota Corolla is the top vehicle in roadside assistance call outs nationally according to new data from Bupa Car Insurance.
The model is one of Australia's most popular cars, spending nine years as the nation's best-selling passenger car according to Toyota.
The Holden Captiva and Toyota Camry also ranked in the top three, followed by the Mazda 3 and Nissan X-Trail.
The data also revealed flat car batteries as the biggest cause of broken-down cars nationally.
Flat tyres, engine failure and running out of petrol were the other top reasons drivers called for roadside assistance.
"Car breakdowns can happen to anyone at any time and many are often preventable, so it's important to ensure your car is road fit before you drive off," Bupa General Insurance general manager Shannon Orbons said.
He encouraged drivers to check "simple things" such as the car's oil and water, ensuring enough petrol for their trip and that tyres have enough air pressure and are not bald.
"While roadside assistance can help you in times of need, it can be overwhelming having a breakdown on a busy road," he said.
