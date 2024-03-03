Blue Mountains City Council Celebrates Parks Week

Blue Mountains City Council is joining councils and organisations across Australia and New Zealand in celebrating Parks Week from March 2-10.
To mark the occasion, council has created a list of fun, family friendly activities to try at your local park.
The list of games and activities, which includes old favourites you may have forgotten as well as some more modern ideas, is designed to remind the community that you don't need special equipment to get out and enjoy a local park.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said Parks Week is a great reminder to get out and enjoy the huge variety of parks available across the Blue Mountains.
"We have more than 100 council parks throughout the Blue Mountains, from large district parks to smaller community parks, to skate parks," he said. "They offer endless opportunities for families to connect and unwind, as well as providing safe outdoor spaces for physical activity.
"Parks Week is the perfect time to get outdoors and explore the beauty of our local parks."
Mayor Greenhill said it is timely to celebrate our parks, as council is about to embark a variety of park improvement programs.
"This year will see council deliver upgrades to many of our parks, improving and upgrading equipment, accessibility and safety at a host of parks throughout the Blue Mountains. These exciting projects will help ensure our parks are safe, inclusive and fun spaces for everyone to enjoy."
For more information and to read the full list, visit www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parks-week-2024
To find your local park, visit council's interactive map at www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parks.
