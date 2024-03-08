Blue Mountains Grammar team heads to Adelaide for FI in Schools national finals

Five year 10 students from Blue Mountains Grammar School will travel to Adelaide to represent NSW in the F1 in Schools national finals.
Held from March 11-15, the students will compete in the development class category under the team name, Xpeditious.
F1 in Schools is the largest school-based STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) competition globally. It encompasses teams of students racing miniature cars manufactured and designed by them. F1 in Schools incorporates engineering, designing, marketing and managing in an engaging way that helps them develop real world skills. This has been an extremely long process, coming up on 10 months.
Blue Mountains Grammar School came first in both the regional and state finals last year, which secured their spot in the national finals. At state they won first place and Best Verbal Presentation and Best Team Collaboration.
The national finals in Adelaide will feature 207 students across 44 teams from Australia and New Zealand.
People or businesses interested in sponsoring the team can email xpeditiousracing@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.