Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Blue Mountains Grammar team heads to Adelaide for FI in Schools national finals

March 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five year 10 students from Blue Mountains Grammar School will travel to Adelaide to represent NSW in the F1 in Schools national finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.