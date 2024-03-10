Major crayfish kill in Hazelbrook Creek results in $8,250 fine

The NSW Environment Protection Authority has fined an individual $8,250 for allegedly causing a major crayfish kill in a tributary of Hazelbrook Creek in the Blue Mountains in August 2023.
The action has been welcomed by the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and Blue Mountains Council.
The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued two penalty infringements notices after its investigation found nearly 40 litres of the diluted pesticide Bifenthrin accidentally spilt on the driveway of a private property which eventually flowed into the stormwater system, causing the death of almost 1000 crayfish along 600 metres of the creek.
The pesticide was detected in water, sediment, and crayfish samples collected by the EPA from the impacted creek. Warnings were issued at the time for residents and their pets to stay away from the water.
Bifenthrin is commonly used for pest control for termites, spiders, ants, and cockroaches. It is highly toxic to crayfish and other aquatic organisms. The fines relate to breaching the Pesticides Act 1999 and the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 for harming a non-target animal and polluting waters.
EPA Executive Director of Regulatory Operations, Jason Gordon said the pollution incident was preventable and had major consequences.
"The individual had the opportunity to clean up the spill to prevent further harm but failed to do so," Mr Gordon said.
"While we are pleased the person responsible came forward on their own accord, we are committed to holding individuals accountable for actions that endanger our precious ecosystems.
"The misuse and mishandling of pesticides can have devastating impacts on our waterways, which are home to [local native] animals like the Giant Spiny Crayfish."
Mr Gordon said the incident highlights the importance of responsible use of pesticides to safeguard waterways and ecosystems.
"All individuals and businesses are urged to handle chemicals carefully and to ensure that all measures are taken to prevent spills and contamination."
The EPA has not named and shamed the individual.
Up to 1000 dead or dying giant spiny crayfish were discovered by a tour guide in a tributary of Hazelbrook Creek on August 23 in 2023. A later inspection by council staff found the dead fish extended 600m downstream from Oaklands Road/Hall Parade at Hazelbrook.
In response to follow-up questions from The Blue Mountains Gazette, an EPA spokesperson, said the investigation found the non-compliance "was a one-off, the person responsible self-reported the incident which was an accident, and they have been cooperative".
"The EPA considered a range of regulatory responses and issued a penalty notice as the appropriate action. The individual may pay the penalty notice, seek a review, or elect to have the matter determined by a court."
The spokesperson said the "individual applied to have their personal details suppressed under section 58 of the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998, and this was approved by the EPA".
Unfortunately the crayfish kill is not an isolated case. In 2012, some 200 litres of Bifenthrin killed more than 1000 crayfish in the iconic Jamison Creek on Darwin's Walk at Wentworth Falls.
A year later a Blue Mountains pest company was fined $10,000 and an individual pest controller $5000 for damage caused. They were also ordered to pay the creek clean-up fees of more than $13,000 and a portion of Blue Mountains Council's legal costs.
The area recovered and in 2019 council received an award for its work on that waterway. Council runs regular crayfish counts to keep an eye on the health of its creeks.
Mayor Mark Greenhill said the crayfish kill and fine by the EPA was "a timely reminder of how vulnerable the waterways are in our World Heritage Area".
"We must remember that we all have a responsibility to protect them."
The Blue Mountains Conservation Society president Annette Cam said they welcomed "the actions of the NSW Environment Protection Authority in treating this incident very seriously".
"It highlights the significance of all our actions as residents when using any chemicals, and the importance of keeping every creek running through our towns healthy."
