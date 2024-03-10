Blue Mountains Gazette
Major crayfish kill in Hazelbrook Creek results in $8,250 fine

By B C Lewis
Updated March 11 2024 - 10:46am, first published 6:00am
The NSW Environment Protection Authority has fined an individual $8,250 for allegedly causing a major crayfish kill in a tributary of Hazelbrook Creek in the Blue Mountains in August 2023.

