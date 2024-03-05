Blue Mountains Gazette
'A lifelong goal': Two new police officers start in Blue Mountains

By Tom Walker
Updated March 6 2024 - 10:09am, first published 10:04am
The Blue Mountains has two new police officers starting duty as the NSW Police Force has welcomed 158 newly qualified probationary constables to the force.

