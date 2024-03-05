'A lifelong goal': Two new police officers start in Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains has two new police officers starting duty as the NSW Police Force has welcomed 158 newly qualified probationary constables to the force.
Navin Hamilton-Roy and Joshua Bayldon are stationed between Katoomba and Springwood, and were abuzz with enthusiasm to start the job when the Gazette spoke to them on their first day on Monday, March 4.
"It's just been a lifelong goal of mine. From high school (8 years ago) I've had my eyes on joining the police," said Mr Hamilton-Roy.
"It's just always interested me as a profession. Getting out and about, and obviously at the end of the day helping people is the ultimate goal. Putting a smile on people's faces at their absolute worst is something that means a lot to me."
He was raised in the Mountains, attending Blaxland High School, and said he was happy to be placed back at home.
Mr Bayldon also had a lifelong dream of joining the police, and said: "My dad was a police officer... so it's always been a goal of mine since high school.
"It was very good to see my dad down on parade ground when we all marched out, he was very proud. Hopefully I can continue making him proud doing that kind of stuff, protecting the community, serving everyone."
The two are part of a large cohort of new officers who were officially welcomed to their roles on Friday, March 1.
NSW Police and Counter-terrorism Minister, Yasmin Catley, welcomed the new probationary constables.
"Congratulations to all 158 attesting officers for their hard work and commitment. I wish you all a rich and rewarding career with the NSW Police Force," she said.
"A career in policing is like no other. These new recruits show a steadfast determination to serve and protect communities right across NSW.
"The NSW Government backs our police 100 per cent. We are committed to getting more boots on the ground and supporting the hardworking officers already on the beat. That's why we're paying recruits to study."
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM, said the day marked an important milestone in the lives of the new officers.
"Policing is a job where we all have the chance to make a difference to the community we've been entrusted to serve and protect," she said.
"These probationary constables are joining a strong, honourable and committed police force, and I wish them the very best."
The new officers are ranked as probationary constables, and will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice, and can be made constables, once they have passed all requirements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.