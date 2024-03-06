Love Local Makers Market returns to Springwood

Join more than 25 local stallholders selling handmade artisan crafts at Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
The Love Local Makers Market is an artisan crafts market which will be held on the forecourt of the Hub in Springwood on Saturday, March 16.
This curated market brings together a range of contemporary local artists and producers, with all goods crafted by hand in the Blue Mountains. Market visitors can browse a variety of unique handmade wares, enjoy free entertainment, and watch live demonstrations. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping around between 10am and midday.
Hub program leader Louise Hales said the Makers Market is a great opportunity for local producers and creators to showcase their wares in the creative community space of the Hub.
"Many of our artisans are purveyors of slow wares, hand built and thoughtfully crafted items. Each event showcases a diverse range of products from some very entrepreneurial, creative minds. What they all have in common is a love of living and creating in the Blue Mountains," she said.
One of the stallholders will be Julie Beads, who started designing jewellery 10 years ago as a hobby, but it has now become a full-time passion.
"As someone concerned with waste and the throwaway society, I'm always looking for something to upcycle into jewellery," she said.
Some of her designs incorporate old bike tyres and coffee pods. She also creates book-themed jewellery from upcycled cardboard and resin and clay beads complement many of her pieces.
"I love working with colour and shape in the small format jewellery design offers," she said.
"Three years ago, I found the perfect way to take my jewellery pieces to more than just enthusiastic family and friends: the Love Local Makers Markets. These are small markets with beautiful customers and fellow stallholders."
You will find Julie at the markets as well as on Instagram @juliebead.
The market will be open from 8.30am-1pm.
