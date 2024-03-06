Blue Mountains Greens announce candidates for council elections

The Blue Mountains Greens have announced their candidates for the September 2024 local government elections.
Sitting Councillors Sarah Redshaw and Brent Hoare will recontest their positions in the Upper Mountains, Ward 1, and the Mid-Mountains, Ward 2, respectively.
In Ward 3, Hayley Stone is standing for election to council to represent the communities of Faulconbridge, Springwood, Winmalee, Hawkesbury Heights, Valley Heights and Yellow Rock.
An active volunteer with the Valley Heights Rural Fire Service and former community lawyer, Ms Stone currently works as Director of Disability Policy for a national NGO.
She and her husband have two children attending local public schools, and play many roles in their local community.
Ms Stone represents a new generation of Blue Mountains residents, having moved up from the city seven years ago to raise a family and find more affordable housing, an issue she is passionate about, having previously worked for the Tenants Union of NSW.
"I'm standing for election to the council because I'm deeply committed to the community that so warmly welcomed my family," she said. "I'm passionate about community resilience, ecological sustainability, housing justice, accessible places and supporting those that need it the most. I'm keen for the opportunity to listen, to roll my sleeves up, and most importantly, to get results for my community."'
Having missed out on the election of a Greens Councillor in Ward 3 in the 2021 elections by a very narrow margin, the Blue Mountains Greens have a high level of confidence of gaining a Ward 3 position at the September 14 local government elections.
The Labor Party announced in February that Winmalee resident Darren Rodrigo would be its lead candidate in the September council elections.
Ward 1 Councillor Sarah Redshaw is pleased to be standing for a second term and aims to continue her community-led work across a range of local issues.
"In my first term as a councillor, I have worked with my community to achieve a number of progressive changes. From new recycling initiatives and waste facilities, to asking council to prevent new gas connections on new buildings, the Blue Mountains Greens prioritise the pressing need for a liveable and sustainable society in our council work.
"We asked the council to extend library hours and that has been acted upon. We continue to campaign and speak against overdevelopment proposed by the state government, Western Sydney Airport, and zombie developments like the proposed zoo at Wentworth Falls.
"We are fully engaged with our community and the environment. We advocate for solutions to housing and transport that take into account our very special location in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage National Park. Promoting active forms of transport such as walking and cycling wherever possible will always remain at the top of our priorities.
In the mid-mountains Ward 2, sitting Councillor Brent Hoare is seeking re-election for a third term.
"My time on council has taught me that by working together we can get so much done, and by having more Greens working together among the governing body of the city, we will be able to do so much more," he said.
"If re-elected to council, I will continue to stand up against inappropriate developments, push hard against unsustainable proposals for increasing housing density in our bushfire prone city, press for more affordable and social housing, and seek to address the growth of large trucks on the highway."
Ward 3 candidate Hayley Stone said: "I'm not concerned about the interests of big business or developers, I care about people and we can't wait for the major parties to take action on the big issues like climate change, housing reform and cost of living relief. The feedback I'm getting from the community is that there are plenty of actions council can take to address these concerns at a local level.
"Of course the primary responsibility of local government is to keep our constituents safe, and to provide the local roads, planning and development, waste management, local parks, tourist infrastructure, library and swimming pool services that we all depend on.
"However, local councils have a long and proud tradition of developing innovative and principled positions on a wide range of issues that provide leadership to state and federal levels of government. As the level of government closest to the people we have a clear prerogative to bring important ideas to the political debate table, and the community can rely on their Greens councillors to continue to do so."
