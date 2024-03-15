Best of Queer Screen at Mount Vic Flicks

Queer Screen's 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival is making its way to the Mountains with some of its most talked-about films of the festival, screening from March 22-24 at Mt Vic Flicks.
On Friday, experience the breathtaking 4K restoration of the 1995 classic When Night Is Falling and get ready to be mesmerised by one of the most erotic sapphic romances to ever grace our screens.
On Saturday, check out Best of MGFF24 Shorts, which showcases an eclectic bunch of films from this year's lineup, followed by the most talked-about film of the festival and our audience award winner Femme, an acclaimed neo-noir thriller about internalized homophobia, performative masculinity and the limits of queer resilience.
Finishing off the Blue Mountains on Sunday is the delightful Isla's Way. This beautiful Australian documentary follows octogenarian Isla, whose straight-shooting and funny personality makes her a local hero.
"We are thrilled to be returning to the mountains with a stellar line-up of films," said festival director, Lisa Rose. "The fact that we are bringing the film that opened our festival in Sydney and went on to win our audience award for narrative feature is exciting."
Queer Screen's 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival's trip to the Blue Mountains is supported by presenting partner Optus, major partners American Express, Allianz, Johnnie Walker and government partner, Screen NSW.
Tickets on sale now. See queerscreen.org.au or mountvicflicks.com.au.
