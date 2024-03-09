Craft show at Everglades

Richness and Beauty, an exhibition of work by the Blue Mountains Embroidery Guild Group, is now showing at Everglades in Leura.
The exhibition was opened by the president of the Blue Mountains branch of the National Trust, Rod Stowe, on March 2.
The guild group was formed in 1990 and currently has 30 active members. While the level of experience and ability amongst the group ranges from the very skilled to beginners, everyone contributes to a convivial atmosphere that has fostered many a friendship.
Mr Stowe said the opening guild group's members not only work on their own individual projects, they also work for the community, including sensory blankets they have made and supplied to Greystanes Disability Services in Leura along with aged care facilities across the Blue Mountains.
The exhibition features works by a number of members, including Dianne Conomos (traditional Japanese embroidery), Ann Langley (quilts) and Judith Gipps (lace making).
The embroidery group has a long-standing relationship with Everglades. Some years ago the management team decided that they wanted some lounge cushions made for the tea rooms that reflected the the character of the property. The group's playful take on telling one of the Everglades most enduring tales continues to impress and amuse visitors to this day.
And when some blinds were required for the Everglades gatehouse it was again the embroidery group who came up with the solution.
As part of the exhibition, the group will be seeking to raise funds for the property though the sale of gift cards and some items by the featured artists as well a raffle with the prizes again donated by exhibiting members.
The exhibition will run until March 24. The gallery is open 11am-3pm Thursday to Sunday.
