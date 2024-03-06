Man pushes heavy sled 50km through sun and storm in the fight against mental health stigma

Nathan Brown has seen first-hand the pain PTSD can cause, so when his fundraiser turned out to be incredibly difficult and beset with hurdles he said he saw it as poetic.
On February 17, Mr Brown headed to Nepean River in the early hours of Saturday morning with a Torque Fitness sled in tow.
Then, in the morning sun, he began pushing his sled around the river for his 50 kilometre fundraising challenge.
Aiming to raise $15,000 for mental health and suicide prevention org Gotcha4Life, he had chosen to give himself a heavy weight to bear for the marathon - a symbol of what is carried by those suffering with mental illness.
As the morning passed the temperature reached around 39 degrees, and the heat began to weigh on Mr Brown as much as the internal resistance of the sled he was heaving.
"My brain was cooking and I was just thinking 'I don't know how I'm gonna get through the rest of this'," he said.
Hours later a huge storm whipped up above the river, bringing rain, lightning and a sudden rush of cold.
"We pretty much had to hide under the M4 bridge for about an hour... there were so many lightning strikes real close to where we were, and we were essentially pushing around a big magnetic conductor," he said.
"It cooled down a heap to the point that I was shaking. Then starting again, after getting wet and being cold for an hour, that was real tough."
Throughout it all, though, Mr Brown kept pushing. At several points he was joined by friends, family, and his wife, who all walked alongside him and encouraged him.
Finally, after 14 hours and 8 laps of Nepean River, Mr Brown was joined by his kids for the last leg to the finish line.
"My eldest actually wanted to push me on the sled for the last 100 metres," he said.
"I said 'sorry mate, I appreciate the gesture, but I'm not getting 49.9 kilometres'. But that was actually really nice... and then both the boys sat on the sled and I pushed them for the last bit."
After setting out at 7am and finishing at 9pm, Mr Brown said it was an emotional experience to finish the final stretch alongside his family.
He had even inspired his kids to support the cause.
"For me, the cherry on top was coming home and having my young fella try and take money out of his piggy bank to give me $2 to donate towards it," Mr Brown said.
"Now that he's seen how you can help people with charity, he went and did the Starlight Kids Super Swim this month, and he raised around $600 himself and did 3 kilometres, which for a 6-year-old is pretty impressive."
Having witnessed friends battle with PTSD, Mr Brown said there's a stigma around mental health which needs to be broken.
Referencing a quote from UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, Mr Brown said: "I'd rather have somebody call me in the middle of the night and talk to me about what they need to talk about, than have to go to a funeral."
He said the community has been supportive throughout his journey to this point, including CrossFit, Police, Fire and Rescue, and the company which provided the sled for free; Torque Fitness.
At the time this article was published, Mr Brown had raised $8,370 toward his target of $15,000. To donate to Mr Brown and help him in reaching his goal, visit: https://gotcha4life-fundraising.raisely.com/n-brown.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects an estimated 11 per cent of all Australians in their lifetime, and around 75 per cent of Australian adults have experienced a traumatic event at some point in their life. If you or someone you know needs crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.
