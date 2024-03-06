SES volunteers make a difference at Yellow Rock on Clean Up Australia Day

Fourteen volunteers from Blue Mountains SES Units along with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff took part in Clean Up Australia Day at Yellow Rock Lookout.
The SES' Vertical Rescue Team hauled up almost 300kg of rubbish from below the cliff line in a six-hour operation on Sunday, March 3. Rubbish included bottles and glasses, a sheet of iron, letter-boxes and even a toy car.
