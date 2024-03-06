Blue Mountains Gazette
SES volunteers make a difference at Yellow Rock on Clean Up Australia Day

March 6 2024 - 12:53pm
Fourteen volunteers from Blue Mountains SES Units along with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff took part in Clean Up Australia Day at Yellow Rock Lookout.

