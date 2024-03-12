Cherry trees come down to make way for roundabout at Medlow Bath

Sixteen mature flowering cherry trees have been chopped down at Medlow Bath to make way for a roundabout as part of the highway upgrade.
But residents were only told of the removal plans two working days before Transport for NSW acted.
And TfNSW's flyer to residents did not specify the number of trees to go but rather said several times it would "try to minimise" the extent of the work, which was done to allow stormwater drainage to be installed and utilities relocated.
Residents were dismayed to see the row of trees in Bellevue Crescent, which used to provide a stunning spring display to rival that of Leura Mall, reduced to stumps, along with a eucalyptus that was also felled.
TfNSW's appointed community consultation group had conducted a walkabout to discuss works around Bellevue Crescent where TfNSW advised "that some trees'' would need to be removed.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said she met with TfNSW officials in Medlow Bath last week for an update on the road works.
"I also conveyed some of the many and varied concerns that the community have brought to me, which include the need for effective and timely communication.
"I acknowledge that these works are extremely disruptive to people's daily lives and the impacts of prolonged noise and construction eyesores can be incredibly unsettling for residents.
"I know that many locals are angered over the removal of the cherry trees in Bellevue Crescent. I understand that the visual impact of this is quite confronting. Transport have assured me that after necessary services and utilities relocation work, the trees removed will be replaced with 10 mature, healthy cherry trees."
Ms Doyle also said she is currently compiling a lengthy list of concerns from some residents into "formal correspondence" that she will present to the minister and TfNSW.
"I am pleased to now have a direct line of communication with Transport, something that was lacking under the previous government and I will continue to use this pathway to represent the concerns and interests of the Medlow Bath community."
A TfNSW spokesman said the original plans for a U-turn bay in Bellevue Crescent were abandoned after receiving community feedback and the roundabout was proposed.
High-pressure gas lines meant that cannot use the under bore method to install new services but must instead use a trench, which requires the tree removal. He added that they will be replaced with 1.5 metre tall new cherry trees when the roundabout has been installed.
