Leura Golf Club offers discounts for out of area golfers

Leura Golf Club (LGC) is launching a new type of membership aimed at capitalising on the resurgence in tourism to the Blue Mountains.
Under the membership initiative, the club at Leura's Fairmont Resort is offering substantial discounts on playing fees for golfers who live outside the Blue Mountains local government area.
LGC's City-Country Membership is designed to appeal to many thousands of regular day-trippers and overnight visitors to the Blue Mountains from Sydney and other regional areas.
The Mountains has experienced a 23.6 per cent growth in overnight visitors to 1.29 million and 29 per cent more day trips to 3.13 million in the year to September 2023, according to National Visitors Survey (NVS) data produced by Tourism Research Australia.
The NVS indicated that numbers were now only three to four per cent below the visitor volumes achieved in 2019, before the COVID epidemic.
"We've seen the tremendous re-growth in visitors flocking to the Mountains and noted that many of them are playing golf," said LGC president, Will Elliott.
"Club members voted to change the constitution to provide for a new type of membership which would appeal directly to the day-trippers and overnight visitors. We'd previously sounded out golfers using the course who lived outside the Mountains and there was a substantial demand for this initiative."
The City-Country Memberships enable eligible golfers to play 12 games at Leura over a 12-month period for $360 or $30 a round. That represent a 25 per cent discount on the standard weekday rate and significantly undercuts the current weekend rate of $55 a round.
Memberships can be renewed once the complement of games has been exhausted. City-Country members can also participate in club competitions for an additional fee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.