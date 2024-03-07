Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Punk rock, Porker-style

March 8 2024 - 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Porkers bring their inimitable punk rock to the Baroque Room in Katoomba. Picture supplied
The Porkers bring their inimitable punk rock to the Baroque Room in Katoomba. Picture supplied

Dust off your flat caps and dig out your Vans shoes as one of Australia's most beloved punk rock acts, The Porkers, hit the Baroque Room in Katoomba as part of their celebration of the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, Hot Dog Daiquiri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.