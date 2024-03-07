Punk rock, Porker-style

Dust off your flat caps and dig out your Vans shoes as one of Australia's most beloved punk rock acts, The Porkers, hit the Baroque Room in Katoomba as part of their celebration of the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, Hot Dog Daiquiri.
Everyone has a story about seeing The Porkers live. It was hard to miss them in the 90s as they were seemingly everywhere and at everything. Legendary festivals including Livid, The Big Day Out, The Falls, Vans Warped and Homebake were not complete unless you saw the band tearing up stages with their high energy, ska-infused punk rock.
Skanking rhythms mixed with punchy punk choruses, some funk and reggae, some Aussie pub rock and a distinctive Novocastrian sense of humour. What's not to love?
You don't need a full blown band history here, just know that The Porkers have been cranking it out since the release of their debut single, Earhquakin' in 1990. Their albums, Grunt, the aforementioned Hot Dog Daiquiri, Time Will Tell and This Is The Porkers cultivated a sound all their own. Uniquely identifiable yet completely accessible.
After leaving no stone unturned in Australia, the seven-piece behemoth headed for the US and across that infamous Summer of '99 appeared on the Vans Warped Tour from east to west, playing alongside Eminem, Black Eyed Peas, Ice-T, as well as Suicidal Tendencies, Pennywise, Blink 182 and many more.
After a long break, The Porkers returned bigger than ever to open the main stage on the Soundwave Festival, warming it up for The Living End, Placebo, Rob Zombie and Green Day. Then the invitations poured in and soon they were back in the USA as special guests of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones.
2018 saw a slight hiccup with front man Pete suffering a stroke and having to undergo heart surgery, but you would never know - he was back on stage in a matter of weeks and firing on all cylinders, proving that nothing, not even a stroke, can silence the roar of The Porkers.
In 2024, The Porkers are as tight as ever and just as shocked as you are that Hot Dog Daiquiri was released 25 years ago.
The Porkers play the Baroque Room on Friday, March 15 at 7pm. Tickets $39.80. See https://thecarrington.com.au/whats-on/livemusic/.
