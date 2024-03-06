Blue Mountains Gazette
John Ellison exhibition

March 6 2024 - 3:33pm
'Conference' pen and ink wash on paper framed
The John Ellison Exhibition, titled 'Looking At Humans', is set to open its doors. This fascinating exhibit will commence on the afternoon of Saturday, March 9, from 2-4pm. It's a wonderful opportunity to delve into Ellison's artistic perspective on humanity. The exhibition promises to be an enlightening experience, perfect for art enthusiasts and casual observers alike. Don't miss out on this captivating exploration of human observation through the eyes of a master artist.

