Virtuosic folk music

April 5 2024 - 11:27am
Emily-Rose Sarkova (accordion/vocals/synthesiser) and Jaron Freeman-Fox (fiddle/vocals/viola d'amore/fretless guitar) are Shark and Fox, an irresistible Canadian-Australian duo who shape-shift between many musical traditions to create an exciting sound at the forefront of folk music. Joined by the thrum of a guest drummer, this duo becomes a trio in their inaugural tour of Australia.

