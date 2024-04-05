Virtuosic folk music

Emily-Rose Sarkova (accordion/vocals/synthesiser) and Jaron Freeman-Fox (fiddle/vocals/viola d'amore/fretless guitar) are Shark and Fox, an irresistible Canadian-Australian duo who shape-shift between many musical traditions to create an exciting sound at the forefront of folk music. Joined by the thrum of a guest drummer, this duo becomes a trio in their inaugural tour of Australia.
After meeting in Australia and then spending a month in Toronto composing and recording their debut album, Shark and Fox are embarking on their first Australian tour. Between performances at the National Folk Festival (ACT) and Fairbridge Folk Festival (WA), they will be performing at Katoomba Lighthouse on Saturday, April 13, presented by Fusion Boutique.
Frenetic Bulgarian dances, haunting Appalachian twangs, droning Irish reels, Swedish polskas and songs that speak into existence the ephemeral mysteries of life, all effortlessly yet meticulously woven together by the vast shared history of the fiddle and accordion as musical companions.
This irresistible Canadian-Australian collaboration moves between traditions, occasionally to the point that the instruments themselves transform; a fiddle to viol d'amore or fretless guitar, an accordion to modular synthesiser, all driven by the infectious clatter, thunder and swish of a drum that serves as both a trampoline for the imagination and morse code from the brain to the body.
"Playing with Jaron is like getting the ultimate musical adrenaline fix," said Sarkova. "Audiences are going to be immersed in music from a vast history of accordion and fiddle folk music and be surprised by the places this music can go."
Special guest is Kieran Sawyer, a Mountains guitarist specialising in the fascinating and alluring colours of tango and Argentine folkloric music. He has studied in Australia and overseas in Spain and South America, spending six months living and absorbing the musical culture of Buenos Aires in 2019, where he studied tango and folklore guitar intensively.
Shark and Fox are live in concert at the Katoomba Lighthouse, 126 Victoria St, Katoomba, on Saturday, April 13 at 7pm. More info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au
