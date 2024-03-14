March Morning Melodies

Get ready for The Main Event! This month's Morning Melodies brings together three dynamic performers who will impress audiences as they take to the stage with the Greg Hopper Trio.
Multi-award winner Stephen Fisher King will take you back to the 70s with his renditions of Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence and Don McLean's American Pie. Plus, Grace Rizzo returns to The Joan to perform the music of Connie Francis and beloved musical, The Sound of Music.
Rounding off the show is instrumentalist John MacDonald who will perform Scottish accordion songs and Irish jigs.
Morning Melodies: The Main Event is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 27, at 11am. Tickets: $23. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. Bookings: https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-main-event/.
