Jazz, wine in the garden

The Norman Lindsay Gallery is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Jazz in the Garden festival, promising an unforgettable afternoon filled with good music, fine wine and vibrant culture.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of the National Trust gallery and museum in Faulconbridge, it a must-attend for all enthusiasts of jazz and wine.
On Saturday, May 25, 11am-3pm, the festival will feature performances by the renowned Gary Daley Quartet, showcasing some of Australia's finest jazz musicians: Daley on piano and accordion, James Greening on trombone and pocket trumpet, Lloyd Swanton on double bass and Nic Cecire on drums, with special guest vocalist Dan Barnett.
Audiences can expect an immersive musical experience as musicians serenade them with big band jazz tunes and captivating rhythms.
In addition to the stellar musical line-up, there will be a diverse array of offerings from local producers. From award winning wines by Megalong Creek Estate, Renzaglia Wine, and De Beaurepaire Wines to refreshing draughts from Hillbilly Cider and handcrafted spirits from Karu Distillery, there will be something to suit every palate. Guests can also savor the finest coffee blends and liqueur coffee from The Little Coffee Company and warm up with a mulled wine or two.
Springwood Rotary will be there with a hot sausage sizzle, or guests can pack a picnic and bring along your personal favourites or order a cheese platter to pick up on the day.
The festival will also feature dance performances by the renowned Sydney Swing Katz, bringing an extra dose of energy and excitement to the event. Whether guests are seasoned jazz aficionados or simply looking for a quality afternoon of entertainment with friends and family, Jazz in the Garden promises something for everyone to enjoy.
The outdoor event will commence at noon, with gates opening at 11am. All tickets include entry to the gallery, grounds and Lindsay's etching and painting studios, with volunteers onsite all day for short tours of the studios.
Tickets for Jazz at nationaltrust.org.au. Trust members $40, non-members $45, under 18s $20. At the gate, $45, $55 and $25.
