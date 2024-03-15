Annual art prize Easter exhibition

Hey art lovers, it's the annual Blackheath Art Prize Easter exhibition.
A staple of the upper Mountains art calendar, the Blackheath Art prize is a long lived and much loved exhibition of the members of the Blackheath Art Society (which has, by the way, a new moniker, BARTS).
More than 80 pieces of original works will be hanging in our purpose-built studio and they are, of course, all for sale.
So, if you're needing a piece of affordable art by a talented local artist to adorn your walls, or are just wanting to peruse a bit of local culture, come on up to Blackheath over the Easter long weekend and take a look.
This year the exhibition will be judged by the generous and deeply knowledgeable on all things art, Gill Nicol.
Gill has, after working at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney for the past eight years as one of the directors, recently started a new life up in the Mountains. We thank Gill for her time and expertise.
So, mark your calendars for Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1, and join us at the delightful Barts Studio building located at 139a Station St, Blackheath.
The prize giving and opening party is on Saturdaym March 30 at 2.30pm and everyone is invited. The entry is free, but donations are always appreciated.
This year, the society has a new website, new logo and new workshops and has doubled its membership.
