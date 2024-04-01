St Canice's Primary outdoor art gallery

The St Canice's Primary School art gallery is located outside the school, at 158 Katoomba Street.
Each year since 2021, we display student artwork for half of the year and our photo exhibition photos for the rest of the year.
It all started in 2021 after COVID. We were sad that nobody could see what we were doing in school. We thought we should bring our school outside because people could not come inside. And that is how our art gallery started. It helped brighten people's day at a difficult time.
So what do the students think about the art gallery?
As Isy Gold in Year 2 said: "It helps us, especially if we are having a bad day. One look at our gallery brings smiles to our faces."
Seamus O'Keeffe, in Year 4, told us: "It is a great way of advertising our school in a creative way."
KC Cruz, also in Year 4, agreed. She said that the gallery brightens up Katoomba Street and the photos show the wonderful places and nature in the area.
Nicole de Bruyn in Year 6 borrowed a familiar phrase. "A picture tells a thousand words," she said. "Our beautiful pictures say so much about us, our school and Katoomba."
Our photo exhibition is the legacy of past principal, Mark Geerligs, whose vision was to give the entire community the opportunity to showcase our beautiful Blue Mountains home through photography.
All community members of all ages are invited to participate. So get involved and send your shots of our world heritage home to stcanices@parra.catholic.edu.au.
