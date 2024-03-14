Blue Mountains Gazette
Selwood Vet celebrates 10 year anniversary with Open Day at historic Selwood House

By Tom Walker
March 14 2024 - 7:00pm
It's thought to be the oldest house in Hazelbrook and has been a hub under many guises for more than a century, but today Selwood House is holding an Open Day to celebrate 10 years as a vet and animal hospital.

