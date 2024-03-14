Selwood Vet celebrates 10 year anniversary with Open Day at historic Selwood House

It's thought to be the oldest house in Hazelbrook and has been a hub under many guises for more than a century, but today Selwood House is holding an Open Day to celebrate 10 years as a vet and animal hospital.
When Dr Lawrence Baker and his wife Jess bought the building in 2013 they converted it into a vet, but they still value the building's rich history of what came before them.
That's why, on March 16, Selwood House will be open to the public to tour the building, with outdoor entertainment and pet care information to boot.
Dr Baker said that when he started his practice in the historic house, he had the aspiration for the heritage of the house to be experienced and enjoyed by the community.
"We periodically try and open it more broadly to non-pet owners... we welcome all members of the community to come and have a tour of the hospital and enjoy the gardens.
"I feel the responsibility, as its custodian, to look after the house for the current and future community of the Blue Mountains."
Selwood was first purchased as undeveloped land by a wine merchant in 1889, with the house built shortly after. Most recently the site was a renowned Science and Puzzle Museum packed with puzzles, experimental displays, holograms and more.
Dr Baker and his wife chose Selwood House as their practice site upon seeing the need for a modern vet clinic in the Mid-Mountains, with the old heritage house making a vet visit feel a bit more special.
"The house has proved a great location for the practice. The clients are very appreciative of being able to come into this beautiful old building, and the fact that we've tried to restore it to its 'former glory', so to speak," he said.
The Open Day will feature a reptile show, face painting, a local singer in the gardens, and raffles and prizes.
There will also be industry and pet healthcare representatives, and the charity "Flicker of Hope" raising funds for researching neurofibromatosis.
Dr Baker said he'll likely be on BBQ duty, and he's looking forward to "socialising with the community that's been so supportive over the years, and without whom we wouldn't be here".
"Honestly, the pet owning community in the Blue Mountains are truly wonderful. They're incredibly devoted to their pets, and that makes practise as a veterinarian just so much more rewarding," he said.
The Open Day will run from noon to 3pm on Saturday, March 16. Selwood House Vet Hospital is at 41 Railway Parade, Hazelbrook.
Info on Selwood at: https://www.selwoodvets.com.au/.
