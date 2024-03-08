Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year announced in Sydney ceremony

An inspiring spokesperson for feminism and a passionate advocate for those living with mental illness, Ailie Banks, has been awarded the Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year 2024.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle commended Ms Banks on the honour, recognising her passion and the positive impact she has made in the Blue Mountains.
"Ailie is a remarkable woman. At 32, she is an author, illustrator, passionate advocate for those living with mental illness and an inspiring spokesperson for feminism. She runs weekly youth art workshops at Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre, as well as contributing to violence prevention projects, drawing upon her lived experience to support others," Ms Doyle said.
Ms Banks is also heavily involved in the EVIE (Ending Violence, Improving Equality) program, which aims to promote gender equality by providing access to resources, education and entertainment with positive gender messages through social media, community partnerships and local actions. Team EVIE is a passionate group of Blue Mountains teens and young adults, with both women and non-binary people as regular participants.
The Wentworth Falls resident has taken part in Blue Mountains rallies such as the 2021 Enough is Enough rally in Katoomba, where people gathered to state that sexual violence against women has no place in our community and needs to stop.
Her work both individually as an artist or in collaboration with other creators and companies, reflects these ideals too. She has a particular focus on issues and experiences faced by people whom the status quo does not think to otherwise include. Author of The Book of Bitch, Ms Banks wrote and illustrated an ode to women and non-binary people in an effort to reclaim language and symbolism often used in an attempt to pull women and non-binary people down.
"Ailie speaks openly, honestly and shamelessly about her own life experiences with an authenticity that is captivating. She is not afraid to delve into stories that are heartbreaking or uncomfortable and she opens up a dialogue that I believe is deeply necessary," Ms Doyle said.
"Ailie fills me with faith that feminism is alive and it is well, and that advocacy in this space is not faltering but growing ever stronger."
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison congratulated the state's Local Woman of the Year Award 2024 recipients.
"Women who contribute to local areas are the pillars of their communities. They selflessly dedicate their time and energy to make a positive difference," said Ms Harrison.
"I would like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions these women are making in their communities with dedication and passion, and thank them for all their amazing work."
Recipients of the Local Woman of the Year Awards were hosted at the NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on Thursday, March 7.
The Local Women of the Year Awards is part of the NSW Government's initiative to recognise the accomplishments of women as part of NSW Women's Week 2024, running March 4-10, coinciding with International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.
