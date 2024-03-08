Blue Mountains Gazette
BREAKING 2024: Earthquake near Leura shakes the Blue Mountains

By Tom Walker
Updated March 8 2024 - 10:34pm, first published 9:13pm
UPDATE: As of 9.43pm March 8, Geoscience Australia has reported the earthquake epicentre as west of Warragamba Dam, with a likely magnitude of 3.6.

