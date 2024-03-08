BREAKING 2024: Earthquake near Leura shakes the Blue Mountains

UPDATE: As of 9.43pm March 8, Geoscience Australia has reported the earthquake epicentre as west of Warragamba Dam, with a likely magnitude of 3.6.
The Seismology Research Centre reported: "This earthquake was felt by many residents throughout metropolitan Sydney including major suburbs of Penrith, Cambelltown (sic), Blacktown and Katoomba."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill posted on social media at 9.37pm that "crews are assessing" the situation.
"If you see any damage or issues of concern, please notify emergency services," he said.
EARLIER: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake near Leura tonight (March 8) has shaken houses across the mid-Mountains.
At 8.53pm, an earthquake was reported 23 kilometres from Leura, placing most of the mid-Mountains within the ring of affected houses.
People on social media platform, X, reported feeling their houses shake in the Blue Mountains.
Classified as "light" under the Richter Scale, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake is typically felt by all within the area and can cause minor breakages of objects.
Using Google's Android Alerts system, you can search "Earthquake in [your village]" or "Earthquake near me" on Google, which can display a results card showing details about the earthquake.
Earthquakes can cause aftershocks or structural damage with effects after the first event, and residents are encouraged to exercise caution in the wake of the first tremors.
It is not the first time the Blue Mountains has experienced a surprise earthquake. In October 2018 a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit an area between Katoomba and Jenolan while a smaller, 1.9 magnitude quake still shook homes in August 2019.
For up-to-date information, check Google's Android Alerts System. Guide on use: https://support.google.com/websearch/answer/10022588?visit_id=638454889587512310-224917197&p=android_earthquake_search&rd=1
You can also report earthquakes you've felt, and view up-to-date detailed information, through Geoscience Australia: https://earthquakes.ga.gov.au/.
