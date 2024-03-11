Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Buses replace trains all week, then on weekend

Updated March 11 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Victoria railway station: Buses will replace trains between Mt Vic and Lithgow this week. File picture
Mt Victoria railway station: Buses will replace trains between Mt Vic and Lithgow this week. File picture

There are changes to the train service on the Blue Mountains line this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.