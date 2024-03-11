Buses replace trains all week, then on weekend

There are changes to the train service on the Blue Mountains line this week.
From Monday, March 11 until 10pm on Friday, March 15 buses replace trains between Lithgow and Mount Victoria. Trains will continue to run between Mount Victoria and Central but some to a changed timetable.
Bathurst trains will run between Bathurst and Lithgow or Central, to a changed timetable.
Then, on the weekend, buses will replace all trains between Bathurst and Blacktown.
The last train to Central will leave Mount Victoria at 21:01, arriving Central at 23:21. The last train to the Blue Mountains will leave Central at 22:18, arriving at Mount Victoria 00:37.
T1 Western Line trains will run between the City and St Marys, to a changed timetable. Change at Blacktown for buses to Blue Mountains line stations.
There will also be temporary changes at Warrimoo and Katoomba.
At Warrimoo station, the footbridge will be closed. A shuttle bus service will run between the Great Western Highway and Railway Parade. And at Katoomba station, the pedestrian underpass will be closed. A shuttle bus service will run between Goldsmith Place and Bathurst Road. Please allow extra time at both stations.
Anyone travelling to Lithgow to connect with NSW TrainLink Regional Coaches, please call 132 232 to confirm departure times.
Replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages.
On the roads, there are still changed traffic conditions for slope stabilisation and related pavement maintenance work on the Great Western Highway opposite Fairy Bower Road at Mount Victoria. This maintenance work will improve safety for road users.
Work will continue between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays, weather permitting. No work will be performed on Sunday or public holidays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.