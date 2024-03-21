Harry Manx brings his mystic-sippi

If there is one person who can bring all musical creeds together in harmony, it's Harry Manx.
This troubadour consistently mesmerises audiences by performing a style of blues with a hypnotic depth of classical Indian ragas and dashes of gospel, folk and bluegrass, earning him the title of the "Mystic-ssippi" Blues Man.
Whilst he owns a special collection of guitars, it is the custom-made Mohan Veena (a 20-string sitar-guitar hybrid) that shapes his "east-meets-west" style of music. Playing the Mohan Veena, lap steel, harmonica, stomp box and banjo, Manx quickly envelops his audience with warm vocals and beautiful melodies.
Classed as an essential link between the music of east and west, Manx's unique "mystic-ssippi" sound has earned him folk artist of the year, songwriter of the year, six Juno nominations and seven Maple Blues awards. The New York Times called him "deliciously addictive" and advised that when you listen to Harry Manx "you are listening to an original".
In India there's a saying that you always hear the musician through their music and Manx's songs are short stories that use the essence of the blues and the depth of Indian ragas to draw you in and leave you wanting more!
Come experience the Harry Manx "mystic-ssippi" magic at Blue Mountains Theatre, Saturday, April 6, from 8pm. Tickets available at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or via the Box Office on 4780 5050
