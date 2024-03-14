Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Council introduces temporary off-leash area at Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands

March 15 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains City Council has released the designs of a temporary off-leash dog area within the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands in Katoomba, previously the Katoomba Golf Course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.