Council introduces temporary off-leash area at Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands

Blue Mountains City Council has released the designs of a temporary off-leash dog area within the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands in Katoomba, previously the Katoomba Golf Course.
The off-leash area will be open from late March 2024.
Since its closure in 2013, the former golf course site has been used as an informal off-leash dog area for some residents.
However, with council's purchase of the site in 2020 and the subsequent establishment of the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands, the goals for the site are centred on it being a demonstration and learning precinct for local action to restore the health of our natural systems and support the community in the face of climate change and natural disasters.
It will also be a place residents and families can enjoy, as a parkland.
Council said these goals do not align with unregulated use of the site as an off-leash area. "We need to ensure that all those who visit the site are safe, and dogs are responsibly managed."
In announcing the creation of the off-leash area, Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill emphasised the importance of considering community desires and the goals of the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands.
"We understand there are diverse opinions regarding the off-leash area, and council is committed to creating an equitable outcome for as much of the community as possible," he said.
"I'd like to acknowledge the respectful and considerate behaviour we have seen from most people using the site informally so far, despite usage not complying with the Companion Animals Act.
"However, it is now crucial to ensure usage of the site as an off-leash dog area is in compliance with regulations and aligns with our goals for the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands.
"Even the friendliest and most well-behaved dog can have a negative environmental impact on its surroundings, so the creation of this designated off-leash area is vital for the success of our Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands."
The designated area will be clearly delineated, fenced and signposted, providing a safe and enjoyable space for both dogs and visitors.
Council will conduct community consultation in early 2025 to gather feedback on the off-leash area's usage and inform decisions regarding its continuation.
The temporary off-leash area will also be subject to review in 2025 as part of the update of the Dogs in Public Places Strategic Plan.
To view the design for the Planetary Health Precinct and Parklands and Precinct temporary off-leash area and provide feedback on the design go to yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/planetary-health-precinct-temporary-off-leash-area
For a hard copy of the design and to provide feedback in writing, call council on 4780 5000.
