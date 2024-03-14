Leura Gardens Festival announces 'pop-up' autumn opening of The Braes

Blue Mountains locals can take a sneak peek into one of Leura's most impressive historic gardens, The Braes, in an exclusive 'pop-up' event this autumn.
The famous Leura Gardens Festival, which traditionally runs over the October long weekend and provides thousands of guests with access to private gardens, has been given the opportunity to open one flagship garden on Sunday, April 14. It will raise funds for the Blue Mountains District Anzac Memorial Hospital and Greystanes Disability Services in Leura.
The owners of The Braes, John and Margot Egan, will share with guests an unprecedented look at the stunning reds, oranges and yellows of the garden's autumn leaves, set across approximately six acres of restored Sorensen heritage gardens and boasting more than 200 varieties of trees, shrubs and perennials.
President of the Festival Committee, David White, said: "The Leura Gardens Festival is a well-loved annual event in the springtime. But with the Mountains showing off a beautiful range of colours in autumn, we are excited to be able to give the community access to this exclusive heritage garden in April. Plus, all entry fees go to support two of our beloved local health services."
The Braes (64-68 Grose Street, Leura) will be open on April 14 from 9.30am-4.30pm. The entry fee is $15 for adults and children under 16 are free of charge. There is no pensioner discount available. Admission is payable on entry on the day via cash or card. There is no online ticket purchasing available for this event. Please also note there are no toilet facilities inside this garden.
To view some of the Autumn colour in this garden please have a look at the website: www.leuragardensfestival.com.au.
