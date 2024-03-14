Leura Gardens Festival announces 'pop-up' autumn opening of The Braes

The Braes (64-68 Grose Street, Leura) will be open on April 14 from 9.30am-4.30pm. The entry fee is $15 for adults and children under 16 are free of charge. There is no pensioner discount available. Admission is payable on entry on the day via cash or card. There is no online ticket purchasing available for this event. Please also note there are no toilet facilities inside this garden.