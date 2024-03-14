Blue Mountains Gazette
Mardi Gras celebrations marked in Blue Mountains with family picnic

March 14 2024 - 6:00pm
A Mardi Gras Family Picnic in support of the Blue Mountains LGBTQIA+ community has gone ahead despite an online campaign targeting the event.

