Mardi Gras celebrations marked in Blue Mountains with family picnic

A Mardi Gras Family Picnic in support of the Blue Mountains LGBTQIA+ community has gone ahead despite an online campaign targeting the event.
Hosted by Mountains Outreach Community Service (MOCS), the picnic - which was held at the Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre, Lawson on March 8 - was a celebration for LGBTQIA+ families and their allies.
The event was originally planned to take place at Wentworth Falls Lake, however had to be relocated for safety after threats were made to event organisers and attendees via social media.
Blue Mountains mayor Greenhill has condemned the intimidation of the LGBTQIA+ community and said that discrimination and harassment against any member of the community will not be tolerated.
"Mardi Gras is a joyful season of celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and the family picnic was a fantastic addition to our local events calendar. It was wonderful to join in the festivities, which included face painting and drag dress up," said the mayor.
"However, I was appalled to hear about the hateful and intimidating behaviour displayed towards members of our community and am greatly disturbed that those threats were directed at families, children, and community workers.
"Let me be explicitly clear, Blue Mountains City Council will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or violence against any member of our community. It is despicable and it is illegal."
Blue Mountains City Council participates in a range of LGBTQIA+ activities including flying the Pride flag annually, hosting an annual IDAHOBIT community event, supporting the Safe Schools program, and partnering with a range a community groups to present cultural and social events across the LGA that champion the LGBTQIA+ community.
Council's Gender Equity Strategy recognises that people of different genders, including non-binary and transgender people, are afforded different opportunities by our society and experience power differently. The strategy recognises that achieving gender equity has immense social and cultural benefits and supports equal opportunities for all members of the community to live fulfilling lives and contribute equally at home, the workplace, in decision-making and wider.
You can read Council's Gender Equity Strategy at: www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/gender-equity
