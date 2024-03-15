PSO kicks off season with classics

The 2024 Symphonic Series begins in exciting fashion for Penrith Symphony Orchestra, as they present an epic program of classic favourites and a world premiere on March 23 at the Joan.
Voyage to distant lands, where tall-stories and fairy-tale wonder abound, in Rimsky-Korsakov's orchestral masterpiece Scheherazade. The work will thrill audiences with its colour, brilliance and masterful orchestration. Scheherazade casts the spotlight on the talented wind and brass players of the orchestra, but will especially showcase PSO Concertmaster Anna Smith, in the sumptuous and beguiling solo violin part.
Dvorak's Cello Concerto is also featured, a composition brimming with the composer's trademark melodic invention and lyricism. Exciting young soloist, Maylyn Zongas, will join PSO to perform this showpiece of virtuosity and expressiveness.
Maylyn began playing cello at age six and in 2018 gained a place Conservatorium High School. She has studied with distinguished teachers, such as Peter Rejto, David Pereira and Ruben Palma and has been a member of the Arts Unit Ensembles for eight years, touring with the Symphony Orchestra as its youngest member in 2017 and collaborating with the Australian World Orchestra in 2022.
Continuing a longstanding commitment to new music, the orchestra will present the premiere of DoomScroll, by Ben Robinson. The piece was awarded the 2024 Jenny Bounds Composer Prize and is a playful and philosophical musing on the pitfalls of late-night phone scrolling through social media.
Join PSO led by artistic director, Paul Terracini, at 7 30pm on Saturday, March 23, at the Joan. Tickets available at the box office, at thejoan.com.au, or call 4723 7600.
