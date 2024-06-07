Comedy meets opera

David Hobson and Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years. From vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another's worlds and always thought, "Gee, wouldn't it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?" So here's their chance to see whether the grass is a little greener.
In Tails was first launched in 2016 with a selection of shows at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Festival of Voices - Theatre Royal Hobart, Albury Entertainment Centre, Spiegeltent Hobart and Capital Theatre Bendigo to resounding applause.
Colin Lane, comedian/professional show-off is best known as the Lano from Lano and Woodley, Australia's most beloved comedy duo. In almost 20 years together Lano & Woodley won the coveted Perrier Award for best show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, starred in their own television series and toured sold-out shows across the country.
Lane has appeared in Don's Party for the Melbourne Theatre Company and the Sydney Theatre Company, made many TV appearances including guest panellist on the UK favourite QI, alongside Stephen Fry and Alan Davies - most recently on the -Sandi Toksvig version of the hugely popular show. He has made numerous TV appearances on Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, Welcher & Welcher and Thank God You're Here.
David Hobson, tenor and composer, is one of Australia's best-known opera performers with a repertoire that spans all styles from Baroque through to pop, and award-winning performances with Opera Australia. He has starred in productions such as Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado, The Gondoliers, Don Giovanni and The Magic Flute.
As a much sought after concert artist, Hobson frequently appears in Music Viva, with symphony and philharmonic orchestras and in Opera in the Domain. He has also toured the country extensively with Marina Prior in their show, The Two Of Us, notching up over 200 sell-out shows around the country.
He has #1 ARIA albums, an ARIA award for best music video Now Until the Day Breaks and three further nominations for best classical album.
The pair perform In Tails at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Thursday, June 20, at 7.30pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
